Bizzy Bone And Krayzie Bone Want Ice Cube To Direct Bone Thugs Biopic

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are one of the highest-selling rap groups in history and fall from the NWA family tree. Is their career worthy of a movie treatment?

Bizzy Bone and Krayzie Bone definitely think so. They made their case in a recent interview with HipHopDX.

The Cleveland-based group turned Hip-Hop upside down when they introduced their unique style to the game back in 1994 with their quadruple-platinum debut Creepin on ah Come Up. They followed this up with two more quadruple-platinum albums, 1995’s E. 1999 Eternal and 1997’s The Art Of War. In addition to having one Hip-Hop’s biggest classics, “Tha Crossroads,” they are also the only group or act in Hip-Hop period to say they’ve worked with Eazy-E, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun.

That’s just talking music business events. Their personal life struggles ranging from Bizzy Bone being kidnapped as a child to Flesh-N-Bone’s 10-year prison sentence are movie material as well.

But if a movie does get made, they only have one person in mind to make it, Ice Cube.

Bizzy Bone says:

“[The movie idea]’s been floating around…[The biopic] is totally something that needs to be discussed and examined. That’s our Uncle Cube right there. That’s the first guy we’re going to go to. What’s crazy about this whole thing—where that movie was shot in that studio, where they made ‘Fuck The Police’—we got harassed by the police over there. We made ‘Thuggish Ruggish Bone’ in that studio. We made a lot of our songs there. It’s historic. I think the movie is still being made and that’s where we are right now. We gotta talk to Uncle Cube.”

Krayzie also pointed out how the ending of Straight Outta Compton, the scene where DJ Yella leaves Bone’s demo tape on Eazy-E’s hospital bed, is the perfect set-up.

“The way they set it up by bringing the cassette tape in the hospital room with Eazy—that’s where we want to pick the movie up,” Krayzie says. “I had some conversations with Ice Cube when we did How The West Was Won concert a few months ago. I told him I wanted to sit down and if he wanted to hear our story, I guaranteed he would think it was interesting. He was like, ‘Hell yeah, let me know when you want to sit down.’”

Would you wait in line to see a Bone Thug’s movie?

Photo: WENN.com