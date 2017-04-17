Twerking Woman Who 50 Cent Punched At Concert Is Planning To Sue

That woman who got punched by 50 Cent after she tried to yank him off stage is suing.

On April 8, Donnetta Derr was at The Lox and G-Unit’s Filthy America…It’s Beautiful Tour show in Baltimore. Video captured 50 Cent interacting with fans in the crowd when he seemed to be getting pulled off stage by Derr. As he was falling, he cocked his arm back, balled up a fist and landed a punch in Derr’s chest.

50 later apologized for what he did and invited Derr on stage to enjoy the rest of the show. She showed her gratitude by twerking. Bygones appeared to bygones after that.

Now, TMZ is reported that she was up there shaking her ass with a swollen chest and hopes to get a swollen purse as well. Derr reportedly went to the hospital the day after the incident and hired attorney Warren Brown on Monday. He called 50’s antics “cowardly.”

Is Fif going to go out like Kevin Gates?

Photo: WENN.com