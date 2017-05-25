Ice Cube Signs To Interscope, ‘Death Certificate’ Reissue Drops In June

Ice Cube is once again in the major label fold. The Hip-Hop legend has signed a new record deal with Interscope Records and plans to reissue his classic album, Death Certificate.

“We are thrilled to announce that Ice Cube has joined the Interscope family,” said John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M, via a press release. “He’s obviously one of the legendary figures in hip-hop…that’s a massive statement on its own, but he’s so much more than that. Cube has an incredible body of work, and as a fan I’m honored to welcome him to the label.”

First on Cube’s new Interscope itinerary is the reissue of his sophomore album. The Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition is out June 9 and will feature three new songs; “Only One Me,” “Dominate The Weak,” and lead single “Good Cop, Bad Cop.”

Worth noting, once again Ice Cube and Dr. Dre are labelmates.

Check out the Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition tracklist and artwork below.

Tracklisting

The Death Side

1. Only One Me

2. Good Cop, Bad Cop

3. Dominate The Weak

4. The Funeral

5. The Wrong N**** To F*** Wit

6. My Summer Vacation

7. Steady Mobbin’

8. Robin Lench

9. Givin’ Up The Nappy Dug Out

10. Look Who’s Burnin’

11. A Bird In The Hand

12. Man’s Best Friend

13. Alive On Arrival

14. Death

The Life Side

15. The Birth

16. I Wanna Kill Sam

17. Horny Lil’ Devil

18. Black Korea

19. True To The Game

20. Color Blind

21. Doing Dumb Sh**

22. Us

23. No Vaseline