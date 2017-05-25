Ice Cube Signs To Interscope, ‘Death Certificate’ Reissue Drops In June

Ice Cube is once again in the major label fold. The Hip-Hop legend has signed a new record deal with Interscope Records and plans to reissue his classic album, Death Certificate.
“We are thrilled to announce that Ice Cube has joined the Interscope family,” said John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M, via a press release. “He’s obviously one of the legendary figures in hip-hop…that’s a massive statement on its own, but he’s so much more than that. Cube has an incredible body of work, and as a fan I’m honored to welcome him to the label.”
First on Cube’s new Interscope itinerary is the reissue of his sophomore album. The Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition is out June 9 and will feature three new songs; “Only One Me,” “Dominate The Weak,” and lead single “Good Cop, Bad Cop.”
Worth noting, once again Ice Cube and Dr. Dre are labelmates.
Check out the Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition tracklist and artwork below.
Tracklisting
The Death Side
1. Only One Me
2. Good Cop, Bad Cop
3. Dominate The Weak
4. The Funeral
5. The Wrong N**** To F*** Wit
6. My Summer Vacation
7. Steady Mobbin’
8. Robin Lench
9. Givin’ Up The Nappy Dug Out
10. Look Who’s Burnin’
11. A Bird In The Hand
12. Man’s Best Friend
13. Alive On Arrival
14. Death
The Life Side
15. The Birth
16. I Wanna Kill Sam
17. Horny Lil’ Devil
18. Black Korea
19. True To The Game
20. Color Blind
21. Doing Dumb Sh**
22. Us
23. No Vaseline