The Internet Criticizes & Praises Kendrick Lamar For Buying His Sister This Car

Kendrick Lamar is having a hell of a year and is one of the most successful rappers in the game today. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t take his own advice on being a humble man.
The prolific Compton rapper recently raised some eyebrows and had people scratching their heads in wonder when his sister, Kayla Duckworth, posted a pic of the car K. Dot gifted her as a high school graduation present. Seems innocent enough, right?
Well, much to the surprise of everyone, the automobile that she received from her platinum album-selling brother was a Toyota Camry.
Needless to say some people saw an opportunity to clown the car and immediately took to social media to get their jokes off.
While it’s pretty much a given that K. Dot could’ve easily blessed his baby sis with a high-end foreign car on some dubs, it’s obvious that he didn’t want to run the chance that someone try to pull a jux on her for some hot wheels.
A lot of people quickly realized that this was a good choice for a gift and applauded Kendrick for, well, being humble. Well, maybe not completely humble. It was a 2017 model.
