The Internet Criticizes & Praises Kendrick Lamar For Buying His Sister This Car

Kendrick Lamar is having a hell of a year and is one of the most successful rappers in the game today. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t take his own advice on being a humble man.

The prolific Compton rapper recently raised some eyebrows and had people scratching their heads in wonder when his sister, Kayla Duckworth, posted a pic of the car K. Dot gifted her as a high school graduation present. Seems innocent enough, right?

Well, much to the surprise of everyone, the automobile that she received from her platinum album-selling brother was a Toyota Camry.

Needless to say some people saw an opportunity to clown the car and immediately took to social media to get their jokes off.

Y'all: Kendrick bought his sister a Camry. He's trash. Also y'all: pic.twitter.com/QcAu9BpPwU — Uncle Zave ♌️ (@SirZave) June 4, 2017

While it’s pretty much a given that K. Dot could’ve easily blessed his baby sis with a high-end foreign car on some dubs, it’s obvious that he didn’t want to run the chance that someone try to pull a jux on her for some hot wheels.

A lot of people quickly realized that this was a good choice for a gift and applauded Kendrick for, well, being humble. Well, maybe not completely humble. It was a 2017 model.

You bump be humble and then get mad when @kendricklamar keeping his family humble by getting his sister a brand new Toyota. pic.twitter.com/LJkrSpXyac — Monkey D. Luffy ☠️ (@Chrislee360) June 3, 2017

Y'all: 🗣 be humble! Sit down!

Kendrick Lamar: *humbly buys his little sister a Toyota*

Y'all: pic.twitter.com/meDX4BWE8Z — Elizabeth (@_LizTheBiz) June 4, 2017

