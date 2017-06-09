Listen To Big Boi “In Da South” Featuring Gucci Mane And Pimp C [VIDEO]

Big Boi keeps it southernplayalistic for the latest track from his Boomiverse album.

With one more week to go before his third solo album drops, Big Boi is dropping off another song to whet your appetite. Produced by Cory Mo and TM-88, “In Da South” incorporates all of the things you love about Southern Hip-Hop and puts into one track. We have the classic and the modern meeting each other as OG Pimp C speaks from the grave on the hook with Big Boi and Gucci Mane linking up for the first time since “Shine Blockas” from 2010. Pimp C understudy Cory Mo brings the church organs to the party as TM-88’s synth effects bring a touch of the future.

Listen for yourself below.