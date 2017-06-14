Big Boi Won $100K Thanks To Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Victory [VIDEO]

Big Boi aka Daddy Fat Sax walked home with a big sack of money thanks to the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Finals.

The OG ATLien placed some big money on the 2014-15 NBA Champions as the sought revenge against last year’s champion Cleveland Cavaliers. It also looks like he found the right sucker to bet against a team that won 73 games last year and added former NBA MVP Kevin Durant.

While walking out of Los Angeles hangout spot Bootsy Bellows, TMZ caught up with Big Boi who was rocking a Golden State Warriors hat, which prompted them to ask him about the game. That’s when he let them, and the rest of the world, know that he was $100,000 richer. He even quoted some classic Juvenile bars to share his excitement.

Big Boi isn’t hurting for money, which is why he can make such big bets. He’s already a part of Outkast, the only rap duo to sell 10 million albums, who also went on a multi-million dollar tour just two years ago. He’s also the owner of a dog shampoo business and a movie trailer rental operation. But still, the extra money is very welcome in Big’s bank account.

Big Boi’s third solo album Boomiverse comes out this Friday, June 16.

Photo: WENN.com