Effen Vodka Says Brand Is Still In Partnership With 50 Cent

50 Cent has a thing for flipping beverages (see: Vitamin Water). Despite reports saying the Queens rapper allegedly sold his stake in Effen vodka for a cool $60M, the brand asserts they are still in a partnership with 50.  

“Contrary to any inaccurate media reports, EFFEN Vodka’s partnership with 50 Cent continues,” said Effen in a statement to Hip-Hop Wired.

Yesterday (June 17), on The Breakfast Club‘s “Rumor Report,” DJ Envy relayed that 50 sold his interest in the company about a month ago. People who follow his social media channels noted that he had stopped using the #effenvodka hashtag.

But wait…

Guess the key word was rumor report.

50 recently said that he plans on dropping a new album by the end of the year.

