Jay-Z Gets The Crowd To Sing Happy Birthday To Beyoncé

After all the lemonade was spilled and AM apologies were displayed, Beyoncé and Jay-Z continue to be the personification of relationship goals.

Yesterday (Sept. 4) the Queen B celebrated her 36th birthday so during his set at the Made In America tour in Philadelphia on Sunday night (Sept. 3), Jay-Z got the crowd in attendance to sing “Happy Birthday” to his wife of 9 years.

But Jay-Z wasn’t the only celebrity to honor the child of destiny on her special day as former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and new mother Serena Williams paid tribute to Beyonce in their own special ways and it was all kinds of amazing.

Check out the iconic artist enjoying her moment in the clip below.