A$AP Rocky Dropping Limited Edition Vape Pens

A$AP Rocky‘s really been living by the “idle hands” mantra as of late. As he continues to grind he also continues to grow his brand.

After working with the likes of Guess Jeans, Mercedes-Benz, and Dior Homme, Rocky’s now working with high-end vape company KandyPens to release a Flacko Joyde collection.

Is there anything this man can’t do?

The limited edition vape pen comes in a 1930’s era cigarette box with the pen itself featuring a luxurious wood veneer finish with gold trim. Now that’s pretty damn fancy.”A$AP Rocky is truly a tastemaker of our generation in both music and fashion,” explains Graham Gibson, President and CEO of KandyPens, “so we were thrilled when he wanted to work with us on creating a vaporizer set for the future, while at the same time capturing a classic style, reminiscent of the golden era. We are ecstatic at how this project turned out and can’t wait to see how the market reacts.”

You can cop yourself the joints here and keep an eye out for his next album which will drop sooner rather than later.

Photo: WENN.com