A$AP Rocky Signs With Under Armour

Under Armour has slowly become a force to be reckoned with in the sports world and now the brand is apparently looking to delve into the lifestyle section of the market. UA has tapped A$AP Rocky to help navigate the direction of the new fashion line.

According to Nicekicks, Pretty Flacko signed a non-exclusive multi-year deal that will let the Harlem rapper work with the UAS creative director Tim Coppens and his squad on upcoming designs for apparel and footwear.

The deal has been in the works for a while now, but unfortunately it didn’t come together in time to prevent the monstrosity that was the Steph Curry Orthopedic II’s.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Rocky’s rap career has steered him into the fashion world as he’s already dropped his own denim collection for Guess and was the face of Dior’s Fall/Winter campaign in 2016.

Photo: WENN.com