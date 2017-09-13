Chance The Rapper Facing Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Chance The Rapper might have recently got his legal team on the offensive in a recent situation where his image and likeness were used without authorization, but now he’s facing a legal matter of his own. The beloved Chicago artist is facing a lawsuit from a jazz musician who says Chano lifted portions of his music for the 10 Day mixtape.

Chicago Sun-Times reports:

Chance the Rapper has been sued for alleged copyright infringement by a New York lawyer and jazz musician who claims he wrote the music included by Chicago’s rising star in the song “Windows.”

Abdul Wali Muhammad, formerly known as Eric P. Saunders, filed his lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Chicago. The eight-page complaint describes Muhammad as a jazz musician and composer who has performed with several musical artists and now practices criminal and civil rights law in New York.

The lawsuit also claims Muhammad composed the song “Bridge Through Time” and first registered the copyright for the composition on May 21, 1979. He is asking a federal judge to order Chance, or anyone working with him, to stop “copying, distributing, performing, selling or offering to sell Chance’s song ‘Windows.’”