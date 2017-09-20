Jay-Z Allegedly Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Jay-Z fans who may have been anticipating that the Brooklyn mogul would follow in his wife Beyoncé‘s footsteps and rock the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show stage might be in for a rude awakening. According to sources close to the rapper, Hov has declined an invitation from the NFL to perform in the big Feb. 2018 game.

Metro reports:

Even though the Moonlight rapper star has previously seen his wife Beyonce dazzle the world’s biggest annual TV audience at two Super Bowls, but Jigga – who has been rumoured for the job – reportedly has no ambitions of following in the footsteps of the mother of his two children.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ‘Lots of people have been saying Jay will perform with Justin Timberlake, but it is simply not the case.

‘He has enough songs to create an incredible performance but he really has no plans to do the half-time show.’