Action Bronson Goes Late Night With The Untitled Action Bronson Show

Action Bronson has covered a lot of bases in his public life as a rapper, chef, and television host. With his upcoming fourth show on the Viceland network, the Queens native is set to take on late night television with The Untitled Action Bronson Show.

Deadline reports:

The Untitled Action Bronson Show will premiere Monday, October 23 at 11:30 PM, following critically praised Desus & Mero at 11 PM. You can watch a teaser below. Originating from Vice’s Brooklyn HQ, the nightly show will feature the star of F*ck That’s Delicious and Travelling the Stars: Action Bronson Watches Ancient Aliens, cooking and hanging out with an eclectic mix of guests from the world famous to local legends, top and upcoming performers and purveyors of delicacies from all over the globe.

That’s an extremely good look for Bronsolini. Check out the trailer for the new joint below.

—

Photo: screen cap/YouTube