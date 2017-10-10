Chance The Rapper Partners With Lyft To Help Chicago Public Schools

Chance The Rapper‘s concerted push to support underfunded schools in his hometown of Chicago has gotten plenty of press, and the hometown hero is launching a new initiative today to bolster those efforts. The artist born Chancellor Bennett has partnered with transportation network company Lyft for a new cause where riders can donate to a fund.

Chano’s New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund ,in conjunction with Chicago non-profit group Social Works, was announced today to provide much-needed assitance to art programs within the Chicago Public Schools system. How it works is that users can open up their Lyft up, hit the “Round Up & Donate” button, and round up their fares to the nearest dollar amount then donate the difference to the fund.

“Through the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, I’m committed to giving the kids in Chicago as much as I can. And now with Lyft’s Round Up & Donate, we can give them much more because the more we ride, the more we raise to bring more arts programs to Chicago Public Schools,” Chance The Rapper said in a press release statement.

Linking the fund to the app is as simple as opening the settings portion, hitting the “Round Up & Donate” section, and then choosing “CPS: The New Chance Fund” as the cause you wish to donate to. For now, the fund link is only available in the Chicago area. Learn more here.

Photo: WENN.com