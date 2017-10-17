Nike & LeBron James Launch “The 15” Pop-Up Shop In Cleveland [Photos]

The new NBA season starts today, so it only makes sense King James is part of the first game. Not so coincidentally, Nike and LeBron James have teamed to launch a pop-up shop called The 15 that will feature his latest signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 15.

The limited run space, which also serves as a homage to all things King James, is located at 2000 East 9th Street (9th & Euclid). Fans will be able to cop tees, the LEBRON 15, and his Nike NBA Connected jersey, in the Ghost, Ashes and Pride of Ohio colorways. The shop is open right now through this Sunday Oct. 22.

Check out images of the space below and on the following pages.

