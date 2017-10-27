Big K.R.I.T.’s New LP 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time Has Black Twitter On Fire

Big K.R.I.T. has blessed the game with countless soulful offerings that combines the elements of Hip-Hop, blues, jazz and more. With his third studio outing, 4eva is a Mighty Long Time dropping today (Oct. 27), the Mississippi has all of Black Twitter ready to ride slow and get their eyes low to the new album.

4eva is a Mighty Long Time is a double album and features the likes of T.I., Ceelo Green, UGK, Bilal, Jill Scott and more. With Krizzle on production along with some assistance from Robert Glasper, WLPWR, DJ Khalil and the legendary Mannie Fresh, the sounds are definitely drenched in the southern cool K.R.I.T. has been dropping since breaking out with his 2010 mixtape, K.R.I.T. Wuz Here.

Two singles “Confetti” and “Keep the devil Off” already dropped this month to set the tone, and Black Twitter was ready and waiting with the reactions.

Check out Big K.R.I.T.’s 4eva is a Mighty Long Time streaming via Spotify below. Hit the following pages to see some of the fan reaction.

What delicious country dishes Big KRIT talkin about tonight? — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) October 27, 2017

I gotta listen to KRIT's album, but I know this: We should celebrate his jazz collaborations as much as we celebrated Kendrick's — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) October 27, 2017

about to plug my headphones into a bowl of grits so I can check out the new KRIT album — pj (@pjhoody) October 27, 2017

krit’s intro tracks remain 🔥🔥🔥🔥. i’m at the subway station losing my damn mind. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) October 27, 2017

Settle down lil fella, KRIT in rotation right now https://t.co/qoqUSe9qo2 — Dancing 🐻 OG (@C_da_Esquire) October 27, 2017

In the middle of Big Krit first track alone #4EvaIsAMightyLongTime #BigKrit pic.twitter.com/O419eGhttp — Jay Anderson (@jayserius) October 27, 2017

