T-Pain Says Lil Wayne Owes Him 500 Stacks For Tha Carter III Feature

Lil Wayne has been in an ongoing battle to get past monies owed to him from Cash Money Records and Birdman, but now the Young Money honcho has himself involved in a similar legal battle. T-Pain says that Weezy F. Baby owes $500,000 in back royalties with work done on Tha Carter III.

TMZ reports:

T-Pain’s company, Nappy Boy Productions, is suing Young Money … saying he produced Wayne’s track, “Got Money,” which also featured T-Pain. Further, TP says one of his artists, Young Fyre, produced “How to Hate” on “Tha Carter IV.” The deal, according to docs, was that Young Money would pay T-Pain some royalties. According to the docs, there should be a bundle … because 2008’s “Tha Carter III” sold more than 3.2 million copies … and that’s in the U.S. alone.

Perhaps this is part of the chain of owed funds from Birdman’s side that didn’t trickle down to Lil Wayne and his label? Time will tell.

