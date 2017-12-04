Elton John Retells Story Of Eminem Giving Him & Husband Diamond Cock Rings

Eminem and Elton John have developed quite the longstanding bromance that was first cemented in 2001 when the pair performed the Detroit rapper’s “Stan” smash. Proving that the bond was deeper than a publicity stunt considering Slim Shady’s lyrical content over the years, Em sent John and his husband a pair of diamond-encrusted cock rings as a wedding gift in a story John has shared in the past.

Vulture writes:

Elton John relayed his tale on The Graham Norton Show about how this actually happened to him, as his pal Eminem sent John and his husband a very frisky wedding present days after their civil ceremony. “I got this package from Eminem, shows you how homophobic he isn’t,” John recounted. “We had two diamond-encrusted cock rings, on velvet cushions. And I have to say, they have remained unused.”

John previously told this tale to Rolling Stone in 2011.

Watch Elton John share his story of Eminem sending he and his husband costly cock rings in the clip below.

—

Photo: screen cap