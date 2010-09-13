Mariah Carey’s “Lover” To Expose Her In New Book

Mariah Carey is reportedly about to be exposed “Super Head” style in a new book.

Legendary R&B songstress and mom to be Mariah Carey has become a subject of a book, and it’s not a memoir.

According to published reports, Mariah Carey and other big names in the industry are the subjects of a tell-all book, written by Hip-Hop producer Da Mizza.

Da Mizza, who states that he had a long-term love affair with the songstress and even lived with her, states that his new book will not only reveal details about “one of the industry’s most passionate love affairs”, but it will also answer some questions that fans have been wondering for a long time.

“It’s the truth,” Damizza said in a statement. “When it comes to the music industry I know how deep the rabbit hole goes … and I’m taking fans along for the ride. But there’s a lot more to my story than introducing Mariah to Eminem.”



Although the relationship aspect of the book makes it juicy, the book also touches on how some artists stayed relevant and achieved legendary success in the industry.

“It’s the truth of why Dr. Dre’s “Detox” has been in limbo for more than a decade,” Da Mizza said via statement. “It’s how Jay-Z became huge enough to run Def-Jam Records … it’s how I salvaged Janet Jackson’s relationship with radio programmers all over the world. I’m letting loose on how records are made, promoted, leaked, paid off, corrupted and careers and lives made and destroyed at the whims of ego and corporate corruption. I was there.”



Obviously the book is a little more than Mrs. Cannon would like to be released.

Da Mizza, whose real name is Damion Young, was hit with a cease and desist request to block the release of the book by Mariah attorneys.

Young, who has notably sold over 30 million records as a producer, co-produced or worked with artists including Dr. Dre, Michael Jackson, Hootie & The Blowfish, Eric Burdon and Mariah Carey, also worked in radio as an executive at L.A.’s Power 106 and New York’s Hot 97.

Guilty By Association is due in stores October 10th, 2010.