WIRED Links

Bossip: Remember Me?: Chi Ali Short Documentary About Being Locked Up For Life And The Mystique Of The Thug Culture [Video]

The Atlanta Post: Scandals At The Altar: 10 Black Church Leaders Who’ve Incited Controversy and Doubt

Madame Noire: 8 Reasons You Might Consider Dating a White Woman

Complex: Matt Halfhill’s Top 100 Kicks

Drunken Stepfather: Jessica Alba Pumps Gas of the Day

Hit Hip-Hop: Joe Budden – Mood Musik 4 (Trailer #3)

Black Voices: Bishop Eddie Long’s Spiritual Sons Express Support

F-Listed: Stupid Celebrity Comment Of The Day: “I’d Beat Lebron James In 1 On 1”



Hollywood Tuna: Serena Williams Bikini Pictures



