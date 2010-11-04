CLOSE
Birdman Reveals Lil Wayne’s Plans Over The Next Few Days Since His Release [Video]

Birdman Speaks on Lil Wayne’s Release

Birdman chimed in this morning on Big Boy’s Morning show as he gave the run down plans for Weezy’s first day home.

He stated,

“We in the Maybachs going to the hotel for a minute to see the kids then we on the jet after that.  Then we gotta go to Arizona  for a minute to check in cause he got a little paperwork out there.  After that we gone come to L.A. for a minute then to Miami for this party.”

Peep the video as Birdman gives the full run down for Weezy over the next few days.


