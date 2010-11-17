Beyonce Banned In The U.K.?! [Video]



Beyonce’s Heat Causes Controversy In London

Beyonce’s new perfume line may be bringing the heat, but for one country it’s too hot to show during the daytime hours.

According to published reports, Beyonce’s commercial for her Heat perfume is too sexually suggestive and must be shown after 7:30 p.m.

The ad – which hit the Internet in February, features Bey seductively writhing against a bathroom wall in a red dress and swaying to the song “Fever” as the dress slips off of her shoulders almost exposing her breast.

It was this act that advertising authorities deemed as unsuitable for airing at a time when younger children might be watching.

“We considered that Beyonce’s body movements and the camera’s prolonged focus on shots of her dress slipping away to partially expose her breasts,” The U.K. Advertising Standards Authority said in a statement. “[The ad]created a sexually provocative ad that was unsuitable to be seen by young children.”.



The organization made the announcement after they received and upheld the decision after receiving several complaints that the ad was “sexually provocative”.

Although they upheld the decision to but rejected the complaints that the ad had explicit sexual content.

“The ASA noted that there was no explicit sexual content and that the singer Beyoncé was not fully naked in the ad,” the group said in a statement. “Although we noted the ad was sexually suggestive and might therefore be distasteful to some, we considered that, in the context of marketing for perfume, the ad was unlikely to cause serious or widespread offense to most viewers.”



Check out the commercial below: