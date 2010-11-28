Young Buck Speaks On Game Trying To Bring Back G-Unit & His Status With 50 Cent [Video]

In a recent interview with Tim Westwood, Cashville Records rapper Young Buck has offered his thoughts on Game recently wanting to bring back together G-Unit.

When Westwood asked Buck if he would ever reconcile with G-Unit, Buck replied,

“Me going back? To be continued. I know the picture you was left with before you done seen Buck again. It was one big family. It was a movement and it was a beautiful movement and I think the fans enjoyed that and I think they want that still. I wouldn’t definitely just turn down the situation at this point but it would have to be done in a genuine way as far as the whole movement of what it should be. It would just have to be done in a genuine way.”

Buck also spoke on why he put away his differences with Game, and why he does not have beef with anyone anymore.





“I done reconciled with Game because in reality I don’t feel like the situation of when there was a situation dealing with the G-Unit and Game it was a situation where I would consider beef…When you consider beef, that’s a whole different world. A lot of these are just considered misunderstandings but they’re able to make it to the beef categories and carried out like that.”

Peep the full interview below to see if Buck is down for the G-Unit reunion and more.