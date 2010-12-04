A Warrant Has Been Issued For Suge Knight’s Arrest…AGAIN!

Arrest Warrant Issued For Suge Knight

Looks as if former Death Row mogul Suge Knight can’t stay out of jail.

According to TMZ, a warrant has been issued for Suge Knight’s arrest for failure to appear in court.

Authorities state that a $40,000 bent warrant was issued on November 23 when Knight failed to appear in a Los Angeles court room, to face charges of driving with a suspended license and running a stop sign.

As previously reported that Knight filed an appeal in the case against Kanye West after a judge dismissed the case stating that West did nothing wrong in the matter.

Knight is still seeking $1million dollars in damages for the incident.