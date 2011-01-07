Bow Wow Being Sued Over Missed Concerts In Missouri

Missouri Mayor Puts Bow Wow On Blast Over Missed Concerts

It looks as if the city of St. Charles, Missouri has some issues with a young MC by the name of Shad Moss… A/K/A/ Lil Bow Wow.

It seems like the latest recruit to the Cash Money fold took some up front show money and failed to… show.

Bow Weezy is being sued for over $90-thousand in damages after missing two shows in Missouri in 2009.

The lawsuit claims that Bow Wow accepted an upfront fee of $50,000 from promoter Brad Gould of Macsimus Entertainment to perform at a family style event at the Family Arena in St. Charles in May of 2009.

However, he didn’t make the performance because his booking agency, ICM, claimed that the ticket sales didn’t meet their expectations.

According to the report, “Mr. 106 & Park,” promised to make up for the missed date by performing at Gould’s September Back 2 School Jam, a benefit for DARE, Youth in Need, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and several local charities.

Bow Wow then missed that show and cited that one to bad weather which caused him to miss the flight and then missed a second flight too.

Mayor Lambi of the neighboring city Wentzville where the second performance was to take place also took offense to the bailout as he personally helped promote the concert to raise funds for M.A.A.D.

Lambi told The Saint Louis Post-Dispatch,

“There were a lot of fans waiting to see [Bow Wow] and looking forward to the show. The concert promoter had put a lot of work into it. It was kind of embarrassing for him because he got the mayor involved, the charities, and then the guy [Bow Wow] didn’t show.”



The laswuit filed by the promoter Brad Gould is looking to retrieve the $50-thousand deposit as well as close to $50-thousand used to promote the show.

Bow Wow is also said to be giving lawyers a chase as they are having a hard time finding him and serving him with the papers for the lawsuit.