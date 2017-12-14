Frank Ocean Gets His Own Radio Station In Grand Theft Auto V Update

Frank Ocean‘s one of the music game’s most revered and admired artists and after a relatively quiet 2017 he’s about to close out the year by making some noise in the world of interactive gaming.

Starting on Dec. 12, gamers who are packing that Grand Theft Auto V in their video game console have been blessed with an update that will allow them to tune in to Ocean’s in-game radio station Los Santos 97.8 FM while they’re pulling off capers and completing missions.

Like an actual radio station the blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM will feature general radio chat, a music tracklist that boasts artists from Migos to Marvin Gaye, and of course material from Frank Ocean himself. The station is part of the GTA Online: The Doomsday Heist.

We swear every week since its release in 2014 there’s been a new reason/mission to go back and play Grand Theft Auto V.

Photo: WENN.com