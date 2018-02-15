Frank Ocean Surprises Listeners With Cover Of “Moon River” [LISTEN]

Frank Ocean fans were treated to a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise after the singer and songwriter blessed the masses with new music. Covering a popular Grammy and Academy Award-winning tune in “Moon River,” Ocean’s version of the song is something of a hit amongst his supporters.

Ocean, who last released projects of a full-length in August 2016, has made spare appearances online via his Tumblr page. The song he covered was written by Johnny Mercer and composed by Henry Mancini for the 1961 film, Breakfast At Tiffany’s. Actress Audrey Hepburn sang the song for the film, which one an Academy Award for Best Original Song, and Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year in the early ’60’s.

Check out Frank Ocean’s cover of “Moon River” below and hit the flip for fan reactions.

—

Photo:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »