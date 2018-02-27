50 Cent Says His Bitcoin Haul Was Fake News

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was celebrated by many in the cryptocurrency community for allegedly raking in millions after reportedly accepting Bitcoin as a payment for work done on his 2014 album Animal Ambition. Now Fif claims that his cryptocurrency come up was just fake news and he’s not sitting on a treasure trove of Bitcoin at all.

The rapper filed a sworn declaration in bankruptcy court, saying … “[I have] never owned and [do] not now own, a Bitcoin account or any Bitcoins.” The docs, obtained by TMZ, are extremely interesting, considering a month ago … he tweeted about the story we broke.

People close to 50 told us he accepted Bitcoin for the sale of his 2014 album, “Animal Ambition.” We were told he raked in about 700 bitcoin in sales … which would have been worth more than $7 mil, last month, anyway.

Fiddy’s totally changed his tune now in bankruptcy court. It’s unclear if he was embellishing then, or if he’s trying to finagle his way out of reporting Bitcoin assets to the court.

With 50 settling a bankruptcy case officially near the top of 2017, it’s possible he’s off the hook with his creditors but could this be an attempt to keep other hands out his pockets?

