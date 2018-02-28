Jig Spotting: Dame Dash Rehashes 3 Year Old IG Clip Of Him & Kanye [VIDEO]

Dame Dash continues to plug his latest film project with vigor. Dusko recently recycled an old clip of him and West for promotional purposes.

Yesterday (Feb. 27), Dash shared a video of himself joined by the “Runaway” rapper. The goal was to promote their new Honor Up movie but something felt a bit strange.

Naturally, the former Roc-A-Fella Records CEO opens the clip. “So you know we about to do some new sh*t, stick together culturally and takeover the world and create a whole new industry and just play the game fair. You know honorable people stick together” he details.

Wearing an all-black ensemble Yeezy just stands there not saying a word seeming despondent (even more so than usual) and BOOM the clip ends abruptly.

After further review, we can confirm Poppington flipped a three-year-old post released when the two announced they would be buying now-defunct streetwear retailer Karmaloop.

SMH. To the pair’s credit this is the second flick they have collaborated on since Loisaidas in 2015. Additionally ‘Ye has helped with the promotion of Honor Up by hosting a private VIP screening in Calabasas and prominently wearing the official merch.

We are not sure what’s worse; Dash re-purposing IG footage or Puff Daddy with his photo cropping skills.

The official trailer for Honor Up is below.

Photo: WENN.com