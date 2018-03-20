Azealia Banks Says She’s The Most Influential Woman Rapper After Nicki Minaj

Despite her antics and erratic behavior, Azealia Banks has shown signs of brilliance in the booth over the course of her career. The hot-tempered Harlem artist took notice of her position in the game and called herself the most influential female rapper since Nicki Minaj.

On Sunday, Banks took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a conversation she had with a fan, who actually made the initial statement that she was the top female rapper since her Queens counterpart.

“I am definitely the most influential female rapper post nicki Minaj,” Banks wrote in the IG caption section. “I may not be the most popular but definitely the most influential. My words are powerful, when I speak the people ALWAYS react.”

Banks went on to say that she’s witnessed other young women rappers taking her 2011 image while propping up her impact on, as she put it, “female rap culture.”

While still remaining on the cusp of relevance and hard at work on new music, Banks’ career trajectory has often been marred by instances of outbursts and online rants that some observers feel overshadows her talent at times.

—

Photo: Getty