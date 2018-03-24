Killer Mike Defends Gun Ownership In New NRA Video

Killer Mike has long been an advocate for gun ownership and doubled down on those previous stances in a revealing chat with NRATV’s Colion Noir. In the six-minute discussion, the Run The Jewels rapper defended the rights of gun owners and expressed that his children were not permitted to participate in the national school walkouts that supported the strengthening of gun laws.

The NRA posted the video to its YouTube channel on Thursday, with Noir and Mike sitting in a recording studio. Adding to the stirring contrast of Killer Mike’s politically-tinged messages was the fact the rapper wore an “End Racism” t-shirt.

“I told my kids on the school walkout: ‘I love you—if you walk out that school, walk out my house…’ We are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with,” Mike said of the walkouts, and had strong critique of the March Of Our Lives protests happening this weekend.

In various moments in the chat, Mike speaks on the power and danger of false allyship and seemed to agree with Noir that the millions of dollars going into support of the weekend marches could be better spent to help turn schools around.

The publishing of the interview clip has made its rounds and the rapper’s name began trending with many taking umbrage with him siding with the NRA.

Watch the chat below. See below and the flip for reactions on Twitter.

just to be clear- killer mike is the reason all of those ppl cling so desperately to their assault rifles in the first place. a 6' tall, 300 lb black man is PRECISELY the driving force behind white anxiety.

his very existence is EVERY irrational fear made manifest. but okay. — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) March 24, 2018

Killer Mike endorsing the NRA shouldn't be surprising, he's been rapping like a Russian Bot for the past 5 years with Run The Jewels. — Ahmed/03 Greedo Best Rapper Alive (@big_business_) March 24, 2018

Killer Mike's keys to success: 1. Bank Black

2.???

3. Punch kids in the face

4. Vote for Bernie

5. Profit. https://t.co/XhxWfUwcmv — T'A$AP Aspie (@ProfessorBLove) March 24, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »