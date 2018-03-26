Beyoncé Shocks Fans By Shopping At Target

As rich and glamorous as Beyoncé is, at the end of the day she’s a normal human being like the rest of us but people tend to forget that. So when she showed up at a Target in LA with baby Blue to shop for everyday items and wearing threads made for the average person people began freaking out that celebrity royalty like her would be familiar with the discount store retailer.

One excited fan was able to quickly record the Lemonade superstar strolling through the aisle and threw up on Twitter for the world to see.

bro im so freaking sad right now :((( my sister ran into beyonce at target up in LA pic.twitter.com/QmMcMj8NoY — K (@keiladayla) March 25, 2018

This is a great reminder that even though a queen sits on a throne made of gold and platinum hits, she puts on her pants one leg at a time. Her assistants may be holding those pants up for her but still.