Snoop Dogg Said 2Pac Pulled Up To ‘SNL’ Set With Weed & Madonna To Howard Stern

At the age of 46, Snoop Dogg is still much a relevant figure that has used Hip-Hop to propel himself to a pop culture status very few would believe over the course of his two decades and going career. Sitting down with radio icon Howard Stern, the Doggfather regaled listeners with a tale where the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur blessed him with a bag of weed and pulled up with Madonna in tow.

Snoop was a guest on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday (May 15) to promote his Bible Of Love gospel album, but given the freewheeling nature of Stern’s show, things get talked about in frank fashion. The conversation shifted to Snoop saying he reached out to 2Pac when he was in New York to perform on the set of Saturday Night Live but was a little light on green.

The story is told in typical Snoop fashion complete with the curses, but how he revealed who ‘Pac was rolling with was pretty hilarious as he gave the hint of who the mystery woman that went along for the ride was by singing Madonna’s “Like A Virgin” hit. Stern gave Snoop a light ribbing saying that his request for weed took 2Pac away from sexy time with the pop songstress.

Check out the audio clip below.

—

Photo: Getty