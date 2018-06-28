Cardi B & Secret Hubby Offset Throw Bronx-Themed Bardi Shower In Atlanta

There is no place like home, and even though she is currently in Atlanta, BX representative Cardi B made sure to keep it all the way hood at her “Bardi Shower.”

Cardi and her secret husband Offset didn’t throw the typical baby shower but instead opted for a “Bronx Fairytale” theme. It was an obvious tribute to the borough that Cardi calls home and her historical glow up into the superstar she is now. Cardi came through dripping in a pink dress while her husband in his typical Migos fashion opted for a dark denim fit complimented with a black turtleneck sweater.

Cardi B & Offset arriving to their “Bronx Fairytale" themed baby shower. 👶 pic.twitter.com/RYXq67uEbM — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) June 27, 2018

Guests included Cardi’s sister Hennessy, LHHATL regulars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Monica and Shannon Brown just to name a few. The club themed shower featured dancing, a library full of baby themed books and “Bardi Baby Bodega” that supplied guests with drinks, desserts and baby gear.

It was a hoodtastic fairytale to help celebrate and shower Cardi and Offsets princess that due to arrive in the world July.

Again congrats to Cardi and Offset on tying the not and the bundle of joy.

