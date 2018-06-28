NYPD Cop Sentenced To 8 Years For Running Cocaine & Weed Delivery Company

Another New York City police officer has learned the price of riding dirty. The badge will be doing hard time for dealing dope on the side.

On Tuesday, June 26 Nysia Stroud was sentenced to eight years for drug possession and misconduct. The appearance at State Supreme Court stems from the former police officer’s part time drug delivery operation.

According to evidence the 30-year old used a courier, who was really an undercover agent, to move the narcotics throughout upper Manhattan in the summer of 2017. The runs would allegedly net her anywhere from $250 to $1,000 a day.

Naturally at the sentencing Stroud heard a mouthful from the Judge. Justice Ruth Pickholz reminded her how her poor choices were not only a betrayal to her profession but also the city. “You gave up a wonderful career by breaking the law. You of all people should have known better.”

While Nysia pleaded that she has “always have been a person of integrity” she was arrested during a drug raid at her uncle’s apartment two years prior to The International Affairs Bureau starting their investigation on her.

The crooked cop originally faced 20 years. Her lawyer, still unhappy with the hefty sentence, commented “a reasonable jury could have come to a different conclusion.” Stroud is expected to be terminated from her job but has yet to be formally notified about the obvious.

Via The New York Daily News

