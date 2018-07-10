Lil Pump Stops Wireless Festival Show To Assist Fan Having Seizure

Lil Pump is one of the top young Hip-Hop stars at the moment and has a massive influence on youth culture as a result. The “Gucci Gang” star was performing at London’s Wireless Festival over the weekend, stopping his show to assist a fan who was reportedly having a seizure with a warning to fans using drugs in the crowd as well.

The Blast reports:

The “Gucci Gang” star was performing Sunday at the 2018 Wireless Festival in London when he shut down the music to alert the on-site paramedics that someone in the audience was suffering from what appeared to be a seizure.

A man’s lifeless body was seen passed from the back of the crowd and was eventually intercepted by security who rushed him off to the side. Pump followed to survey the situation.

The hip-hop artist came back on the microphone shortly after, and said he was told the guy is going to be “good.” However, he then announced that if “anyone takes any type of drugs or anything, please drink water.”

Check out the video of the moment courtesy of DJ Akademiks’ IG page below.

—

Photo: WENN.com