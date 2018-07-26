Puma Is Going 80’s Retro With Their Latest Silhouettes [Photos]

Jay-Z taking on Puma’s Creative Director role has brought on some expectations for a sneaker company that’s mostly been an afterthought in the age of sneakerheads, but it seems like they’re actually thinking outside the box (finally) and creating some sh*t.

After inking quite a few NBA rookies to their basketball line, Puma has now linked up with renowned Japanese manufacturer of electronic musical instruments, Roland, to release the RS-0 and RS-100 pack. Celebrating the 808 drum machines of yester-decade, the RS-0 Sound features a running shoe silhouette with some cool colorways that resemble the sound activated lights you’d see in the studio or old school stereo.

The RS-100 meanwhile seem more like a lifestyle kind of design that you could lace up for everyday lamping or when you’re on the move.

Check out the pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they hit the drop in a limited release on July 28 or when they go global on August 16.

Photos: Puma