Mac Miller Drops Fifth Studio Album “Swimming” [LISTEN]

Mac Miller goes a different route on his latest project

Mac Miller performs live in concert on the "The Blue Slide Park Tour" at the House of Blues Chicago, Illinois – 12.10.11

It’s been a rough 2018 for Mac Miller. After breaking up with his superstar girlfriend, Ariana Grande, he had to sit around and watch her get engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson while listening as she praised the size of Pete’s manhood (talk about salt in the wound).

Today his fans get the chance to check where Mac’s head is at as he drops his fifth LP, Swimming, and see if he was able to turn his feelings into soul stirring music. Coming in at 13-cuts deep, Swimming features more melodies than bars (a breakup will do that to ya) and features production from Jon Brion and Thundercat.

Check out Mac Miller’s Swimming below and let us know if you think he got that work.

