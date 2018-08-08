Lil Wayne’s Sports Agency Sues NBA’s Frank Mason For Money, YM Chain

Lil Wayne‘s sports agency has filed a lawsuit against Sacramento Kings point guard Frank Mason III after the player broke ties with the agency. Wayne’s APAA Sports Group agency advanced Mason money and gave him a Young Money chain ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft, and now wants their money and chain back.

TMZ Sports reports:

As part of the deal, YM says it advanced Mason $40,000, agreed to pay his pre-draft expenses (totaling $52k) and hooked him up with an $11,000 diamond Young Money chain. Pretty standard stuff.

The catch, YM says Mason’s contract stated that if he ever left the agency, he had to repay the money and give back his jewelry.

Well, in April 2018 — toward the end of Mason’s rookie season — Mason fired Young Money “at the urging of a former YM employee” but never gave back the stuff, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports.

Now, Young Money is asking the judge to force Mason’s hand — demanding $92k in cash plus the chain PLUS damages.

Mason has yet to publicly respond to the news but during the signing of the deal with APAA, Mason was all in at the time.

Photo: Getty