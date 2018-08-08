Tamron Hall Strikes Deal With Disney, Developing Daytime Talk Show

Former NBC News and MSNBC anchor Tamron Hall have struck a new development deal with Disney which will see her move to daytime television. Hall, who worked a decade with NBC properties, will bring a talk show to syndicated stations at a later date.

Deadline reports:

Hall, who has been the host of Investigation Discovery’s Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall since 2013, has inked a development holding agreement with the Hollywood studio. She will create the daytime format for the syndication market.

Hall was also responsible for the Guns On Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates special and was a co-host of the NBC News team’s Today and the anchor of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.

Prior to joining MSNBC in July 2007, Hall spent 10 years at WFLD in Chicago, where she held a number of positions including general assignment reporter, consumer reporter and host of the three-hour Fox News in the Morning program.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Tamron and look forward to bringing a fresh, new daytime talk show to stations across the country that will showcase her enormous talent and dynamic personality,” said Janice Marinelli, president, Global Content Sales and Distribution, Direct-to-Consumer and International of The Walt Disney Company.

In a joint statement, Hall says she’s “thrilled” for the upcoming opportunity to bring her television show to fruition.

Photo: WENN