You Care?: Ja Rule Responds To Eminem’s Diss On “Kamikaze”

This past weekend Eminem was the topic of discussion like it was 2003 again when he suddenly dropped his latest LP Kamikaze and took shots at your favorite rappers from the early 00’s to today. Everyone from Ja Rule to Machine Gun Kelly to Lil Yachty took some darts from the iconic rapper.

While most people thought that they’d just sit there and take it Machine Gun Kelly decided to respond with a respectable response track that really is one of the best Eminem diss records ever cut. Ja Rule meanwhile simply took to social media to respond to Em’s bars on “Greatest” with an old diss line Ja dropped at the height of the Murder Inc./Aftermath drama of the early 00’s:

“Em, you claim your mother’s a crackhead and Kim is a known slut/So what’s Hailie gon’ be when she grows up (Muuuurrdaaa!).”

Guess that Halie line must be starting to hit home… 🤣 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) September 2, 2018

MGK caught some bars on “Not Alike” for talking about his daughter with Em stating, “But next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne if you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun/And I’m talking to you but you already know who the fuck you are Kelly/ I don’t use sublims and sure as fuck don’t sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.”

MGK didn’t take those bars lying down and dropped a pretty impressive response in “Rap Devil” while posting this on his IG page.

Hailie for her part isn’t a fan of the MGK’s “Rap Devil” diss track and let as much be known on her Twitter account.