Coon Watch: Blustering Bootlicker Jason Whitlock Thinks Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad Is Plot To Kill NFL

Jason Whitlock has once again put on his tap shoes, top hat, cane, and white gloves so he can shuck and jive for controversy’s sake. The media figure believes that Colin Kaepernick‘s Nike play is some manner of a plot to take down the massive NFL empire.

TMZ Sports reports:

The host of FS1’s ‘Speak for Yourself’ appeared on “The Red Pill Podcast” hosted by Van Lathan — where Whitlock spelled out his theory about what’s going on behind the scenes with the QB.

“He’s being used by people who want to destroy the NFL,” Whitlock explained.

So, who are those “people?” Whitlock says the shadow group is made up of people on the left who believe “the NFL is the head of the snake in terms of toxic masculinity.”

“They want to bring the NFL down.”

Yeah, this pretty much doesn’t make any sense but if you know Whitlock, then you know to expect bluster of this fashion.

—

Photo: Getty