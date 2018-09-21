CLOSE
Home > Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco Drops ‘DROGAS Wave’ LP [LISTEN]

Lupe Fiasco comes straight out the kitchen to give his customers that fix

Leave a comment
Lupe Fiasco In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

While fans continue to wait to see whether or not Eminem or Joe Budden take on Lupe Fiasco’s rap battle challenge, the Chicago native has decided it was the right time to remind everyone just how ill he can get when he’s on the mic.

A year and change after Lupe gave his fans something to hold them over when he dropped Drogas Light, but now they get 20 cuts worth of controlled substance in DROGAS Wave. Mainly featuring Nikki Jean, Lupe’s 7th studio LP also boasts guest appearances from Damien Marley, Simon Sayz, Crystal Torres, and a few others.Check out DROGAS Wave below and let us know if Lupe Fiasco got that work and whether or not he’d smoke Em and/or Joe Budden in a rap battle.

https://embed.tidal.com/tidal-embed.js

Lupe Fiasco

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebs at Lakers game
Security Struggle: Yasiel Puig’s Home Burglarized 4th Time, Video Of Suspect Released
09.21.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close