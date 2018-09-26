Wale Joins In On Tomi Lahren Twitter Gathering For Coming For Michelle Obama

Tomi Lahren had another blonde Becky moment. She recently attempted to come for Michelle Obama and got dragged to Twitter hell with Wale adding the cherry on top.

Apparently, the Fox News personality felt in a ways about the former First Lady referring to her husband Barack as a “great president” during a recent appearance in Las Vegas. She went on to rebuke Michelle via social media asking her to have a seat. “Michelle Obama said we “had” a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle.”

Michelle Obama said we “had” a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 24, 2018

Naturally, her commentary prompted Black Twitter to respond with some epic slander but Wale’s retort was one for the record books. “Tammy when we stand ..u mad.. when we kneel u mad… why u so mad Tammy?”

Tammy when we stand ..u mad.. when we kneel u mad… why u so mad Tammy? https://t.co/aqmdB5euPJ — Wale (@Wale) September 24, 2018

As Complex points out his caption is key as it references her past criticism of Colin Kaepernick’s kneel protests during the national anthem. As an added layer the MMG artist once referred to her as “Tammy” on his 2017 track “Smile” making the tweet that much sweeter.

This is not the first time the conservative pundit and the “Lotus Flower Bomb” rapper have had words with each other. Earlier this year the two got into a heated exchange regarding Jay-Z’s jab at President Donald Trump.

Hey bud, good to hear from you again. Missed your Twitter presence. So anyway…no Jay-Z is not the president but he did campaign for Hillary pretty heavily. Ya know, the woman famous for her "super predator" agenda. Ironic, right? https://t.co/bzbwx85BBn — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 29, 2018

“Tammy” has yet to respond so we are only left to assume she is still very mad.

—

Photo: FayesVision / WENN