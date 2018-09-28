Steve Harvey Is Now A Struggle Rapper, Dissed Pusha T

Pusha T‘s “The Story of Adidon” will go down in history as one of the most explosive rap takedowns in history with Drake catching the brunt of the attack. However, others on the track caught strays including Steve Harvey, and he’s since fired back with his own bars towards the G.O.O.D. Music president.

The bars from the diss track are as follows: “Monkey-suit Dennis, you parade him/A Steve Harvey-suit n*gga made him.”

Harvey, who once wore suits that begged to be acknowledged from a former era, has since toned down that look for a more refined look but that didn’t stop him from going into his struggle rapper bag to give King Push some bars live from the Family Feud set.

“Pusha T. Who the f*ck is that?” Harvey said to the studio audience. “Pusha T don’t help me with none of my bills, ain’t sending none of my kids through school. Pusha T don’t answer my prayers. Pusha T don’t give me health.”

From there, Harvey began freestyling and we’ll just let you hear those old man struggle darts on your own.

—

Photo: Getty