Bobby Shmurda’s Mom Says Her Son Will Go Free In November 2020

Bobby Shmurda‘s rapid rise to Hip-Hop fame and the equally sudden fall from grace is one of the industry’s greatest cautionary tales. But if a recent Instagram post from the “Hot N*gga” rapper’s mother is true, Shmurda will be home by 2020.

In an Instagram post shared by Leslie Pollard at her @ma_ma_shhh IG account, a photo of the smiling artist was captioned as follows, “One of those mornings but the time is ticking 25 months he will be here soon…..Can’t wait til Thursday to kiss his face.

Shmurda was arrested twice in 2014 on a variety of charges, with the most explosive, conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession coming in December of that year after he and 14 other members of the GS9 crew, reportedly a Crip gang known for waging a murderous drug turf war that prosecutors believe Shmurda, born Ackquille Jean Pollard, depicted in his hit “Hot N*gga” and other tracks. Along with Shmurda, fellow rapper Rowdy Rebel was also arrested.

It has been widely reported that Shmurda was up for a parole hearing in 2020 after he took a plea deal, which will be held in August of that year reportedly. How Shmurda’s mother arrived at November 2020 has yet to be revealed.

—

Photo: Getty