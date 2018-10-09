It’s Challenge Day: Nav Says He’s The Best Rapper Playing ‘Fortnite’, Issues $10K Challenge

Nav is letting it known that when it comes to Fortnite, no other rapper can see him in the virtual streets and he wants all the smoke. So much, in fact, he is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Nav made it perfectly clear that he is by far not the best Fortnite player, BUT when it comes to rappers who enjoy playing the uber-popular game, he is not to be messed with. He is so confident that he is willing to put up $10,000 to any rapper who steps up to the plate and accept his challenge. During a live stream caught by DJ Akademiks, Nav stated:

“Any rapper who wants to face me in Fortnite playground — $10,000 game, let’s go,” he said. “Put your money where your mouth is, and we’ll do it on stream.”

Well, there are plenty of Hip-Hop acts who play Fortnite who could pick up the sticks and take on Nav. Earlier this year Drake and Travis Scott joined the wave hopping on a session with everyone’s favorite Twitcher Ninja which helped propelled the game’s popularity in Hip-Hop circles. Lil Yachty and Logic are also known players of the game as well so we could get some sort of Fortnite tournament going with all of these big names.

We will be monitoring this situation closely, and we hope this goes down for the culture. This could help Drake tremendously, he could use the money to pay Ninja the dough he promised.

—

Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Getty