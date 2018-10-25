CLOSE
Home > News

Pro-Blackface Host Megyn Kelly Out At NBC?

Life comes at you fast when your racism gets exposed.

Leave a comment
Megyn Kelly

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Ding dong, the bigoted witch is gone. Megyn Kelly is reportedly out at NBC after the backlash to her headass, all-white “What’s so bad about blackface?” discussion on her show. 

Today’s (Oct. 25) episode of Megyn Kelly Today was a re-run. Yesterday, she issued a mea culpa which was promptly slandered as insincere by Twitter’s bastion of jig spotters.

The Daily Mail first reported that the 47-year-old who just figured out blackface is wrong was getting the boot.

Reportedly the latest incident was the final straw. TMZ reports that her own co-workers didn’t like her while her ratings have been slipping pretty much since she joined the network.

Now the question is whether or not she will be paid out in for her $69 million contract. Yes, that’s how much a news reporters who allegedly didn’t now blackface was a big deal is getting paid.

‘Murica.

Photo:

Blackface , megyn kelly , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Jason Donald Wayne
Cops Arrest Armed White Man Who Threatened Black North Carolina Campaign Worker
10.25.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close