Lipo Lyrics: Nicki Minaj & Kanye West Recorded A Song About Body Shaming [Video]

As he records his new album it is clear Kanye West has more than Donald Trump on his mind. The MAGA enthusiast has confirmed he will address some social issues with the help of Hip-Hop’s biggest female rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Page Six reports that the MAGA stan did yet another interview with TMZ. In the Q&A live from Africa, West gave some updates on his forthcoming Yandhi album; specifically that he has worked Nicki Minaj on a track about double standards.

“Nicki just rapped on a song that we’re talking about dealing with, uh, body shaming,” he explained. “This concept is a ‘Ye concept but I’m going to say it to y’all right now. I’m taking two stigmas at once. Because I love taking stigmas and flipping them to positive. Negative energy to a positive.”

The “All of the Lights” rapper went on to offer more details on the collaboration. “One of the stigmas is that men, the more people we sleep with the higher our score goes. With a woman, the more people they sleep with, people consider that to be the lower their score goes.”

This announcement is interesting to say the least when you consider the participating talent. In May he announced he had liposuction during his infamous in studio appearance to TMZ. “I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat like y’all called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married.” Additionally it has long been speculated that Onika has had work done as well.

Originally scheduled for September 29, Yandhi is now set for a November 23 release. Aside from Minaj, Kanye has also confirmed Ty Dolla $ign is on the album.

You can watch a clip of the interview below.

Photo: WENN.com