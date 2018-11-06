Wale Claps Back At Shady G.O.O.D Music Artist 070 Shake: “Go Awf, Queen”

Wale wasted no time responding to G.O.O.D. Music artist 070 Shake after she decided to get shady on Twitter last week. Far from the first time the “Black Bonnie” rapper has clapped back, we’re not at all surprised to see Wale wants smoke.

In case you missed it, a fan hit Twitter to suggest a collaboration between Wale, Kid Cudi, Wiz Khalifa, and 070 Shake. Instead of keeping her thoughts to herself, 070 Shake responded: “eh not really feeling the Wale part.”

Eh not really feeling the wale part https://t.co/ltwu81HvLu — YellowGirL13 (@070shake) November 3, 2018

Wale caught wind of the unnecessary comment and responded, “Lmao love how u went out ur way to say that . Go awf, queen.” See his tweet below.

Lmao love how u went out ur way to say that . Go awf, queen — Wale (@Wale) November 3, 2018

After Wale called 070 Shake out, the rookie tried to back her way out of big dawg beef…but it was too late. “You just too fire for me bro feel me, love you” Shake wrote. But Wale wasn’t feeling her, telling the young artist he was “cappin'” and once again referring to her as a “queen.”

You just too fire for me bro feel me 🤙🏽😬love u 😘 https://t.co/x9hTxADWPp — YellowGirL13 (@070shake) November 3, 2018

This what we call in our community “wellin like shyt” or “cappin” in some of our other communities . The shade is noted . Queen https://t.co/Yr5ATpcnYg — Wale (@Wale) November 3, 2018

In other words…don’t let your mouth write a check that your *ss can’t cash, Shake.

Photo: WENN